About Martin Schulte in the U.S. Representatives District 2 race

ST. LOUIS – Political newcomer, Martin Schulte is running as a Libertarian to represent District 2 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Navy veteran, Schulte is running against Republican incumbent Ann Wagner and Democrat Jill Schupp.

“I am running for office because I believe that I best represent those of us who do not wish to have the government as a parent.” Martin Schulte’s Campaign Website said.

Schulte was in the U.S. Navy for 23 years. He retired from the navy in 2018 and began working as a multi-site manager at Zips Car Wash LLC. He currently works as a functional specialist advisor for TechGuard Security.