About Paul Lehmann in the Secretary of State race

ST. LOUIS – Paul Lehmann is the Green Party candidate in the race for Missouri Secretary of State.

Lehmann lives on a small organic farm in Fayette, Missouri. He wants to focus on the role of the Secretary of State on the state’s electoral system and wants to expand access to voting for all citizens, including felons. He says that people should register to vote once in their lifetimes when they turn 18-years-old.

Missouri legislation passed to fight the coronavirus, Senate Bill 631, is also a focus of his campaign. The bill expanded mail-in voting but added some hurdles for voters to cast their ballot.

“It is insane that you need your signature notarized in order to vote,” said Lehmann. “It is just a way for Democrats and Republicans to stay in power.”

Lehmann is running against Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft, Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.