About Rich Finneran in the Attorney General race

ST. LOUIS – Former federal prosecutor Democrat Rich Finneran is running for Missouri Attorney General. He is running against Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt and Libertarian Kevin C. Babcock.

Finneran is a St. Louis-area lawyer who defeated former assistant attorney general Elad Gross in the August primary.

Finneran, 36, served as an assistant U.S. attorney in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017. He now works at the St. Louis law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and is a law instructor at Washington University.

He grew up in St. Louis County and graduated from Lafayette High School.

His campaign website lists a few issues that are important to him: protecting health care, improving our justice system, fighting fraud and abuse, supporting working families, ending corruption, standing with women, keeping elections fair, promoting diversity and inclusion.

