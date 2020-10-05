About Scott Fitzpatrick in the State Treasurer race

ST. LOUIS – Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick is running for Missouri State Treasurer.

He is running against Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund, Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini.

Fitzpatrick represented District 158 in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. Governor Mike Parson appointed Fitzpatrick to treasurer in the shuffle of positions after former Governor Eric Greitens resigned.

Due to the pandemic the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 was signed nearly $11 million of restrictions due to the impact of the coronavirus.

“The working group is going to focus on ways to find support for those programs and those agencies facing cuts and ways to assist the tourism industry, as well as a way to provide utilities to those who are facing shutoffs,” Fitzpatrick said.

He said the state received $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.