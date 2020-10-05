About Vicki Englund in the State Treasurer race

ST. LOUIS – Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund is running for Missouri State Treasurer. She is running against Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick and Libertarian Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff and Green Party candidate Joseph Civettini.

Englund was a Missouri House Representative from District 85 from 2009 to 2011. She then represented House District 94 from 2013 to 2015.

Englund sponsored a bill in 2013 to help the Missouri State Treasurer return military medals to their original owners. The bill unanimously passed. Since then more than 100 medals have been returned to the veterans or their families.

As a freshman Englund introduced a bill to allow the state to utilize online auction websites to sell unclaimed property. She told The Missouri Times she would work with the General Assembly to get something similar passed if she’s elected.

“The Treasurer’s Office does a lot with unclaimed property. So you have auctions to try to sell those unclaimed property, and I think it’s about time we put the Treasurer’s Office in the 21st century and use online services to have online auctions instead of just physical auctions. … I really think we could get a higher turnout and auction price for a lot of the items if you open it up,” Englund told The Missouri Times.

Englund grew up in south St. Louis County. She then went to American University in Washington D.C. where she studied political science.

She moved back to St. Louis in 2001 and worked for the St. Louis County Economic Partnership. She worked doing lease negotiations for Edward Jones.