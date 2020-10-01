About Yinka Faleti in the Secretary of State race

ST. LOUIS – West Point graduate and former state prosecutor, Yinka Faleti is the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s Secretary of State.

He is running against Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Faleti is an immigrant from Lagos, Nigeria. He arrived in the United States when he was just seven. He says on his campaign website that he grew up in poverty, moving a lot “from New York to Virginia to Florida to Mississippi and finally to Texas.” Faleti graduated from the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science and then went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

He served in the active duty United States Army as a combat arms officer in tank units for over six years. Yinka attained the rank of Captain after two deployments overseas to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Spring prior to 9/11 and Operation Enduring Freedom in response to 9/11. Faleti’s Campaign Website

After serving, he moved to St. Louis to attend law school at Washington University. After graduating he was an attorney at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Faleti then became a state prosecutor in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

He then moved to the non-profit sector and was the senior vice president of the United Way of Greater St. Louis where he raised over $300 million to help the people of Greater St. Louis. Prior to running for Secretary of State, Faleti was the Executive Director of Forward Through Ferguson.

I’m running for Secretary of State to protect the right to vote for Missouri families, to ensure that your voice will be heard by your elected officials through ballot measures, as well as securing our elections. Faleti’s Campaign Website