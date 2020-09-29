Missouri ‘Constitutional Amendment 1’ proposes term limits for more elected officials

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missourians will have the opportunity to vote on several amendments to the state’s constitution this November. Among them is, “Constitutional Amendment 1” which may mean term limits for more elected officials.

The language on the ballot will say:

“Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two-term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General? State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings from this proposal.”

What does this mean? The amendment would limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general to two terms of office. The governor and state treasurer were limited to two terms of office since the mid-1960s.

“Although only about a dozen people have served more than eight years in any of those offices throughout Missouri history, Amendment 1 supporters say it would create uniformity with the offices of governor and state treasurer, which have been subject to a two-term limit since the 1960s. Opponents say leaving it to voters to decide how long a particular person stays in office has worked well for a long time and there’s no compelling reason to limit their choices.” Marc Powers – Chief of Staff- House Minority Leader’s Office

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office says that:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to impose a two-term restriction on all statewide elected officials, which currently only applies to the Governor and Treasurer.

A “no” vote will leave the terms that statewide elected officials may serve unchanged.