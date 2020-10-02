Your ballot: Which Missouri judges should be retained? Lawyers share reviews

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are 52 nonpartisan judges who are on Missouri’s ballot this November. At least two of them will be on your ballot. Many people have not heard of their names or know much about their decisions. There are resources to help you make an informed decision.

The Missouri Bar serves all 30,000 of the state’s practicing attorneys. It was created in 1944 by order of the Missouri Supreme Court. Their non-partisan independent committee is called “The Missouri Judicial Performance Review.”

They have reviewed all of the judge’s performance and recommends that all of them to be retained. The committee considers a variety of information about each judge, including lawyers’ ratings of judges, jurors’ ratings of some trial judges, and written opinions from judges.

Missouri Judicial Performance Review findings:

Supreme Court of Missouri:

Patricia Breckenridge – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Breckenridge substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Missouri Court of Appeals:

Kurt Odenwald – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Odenwald substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Robin Ransom – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Ransom substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Thomas Chapman – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Chapman substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Gary Lynch – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Lynch substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

St. Louis County Circuit Judges:

John Borbonus 2020 – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Borbonus substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Renee D. Hardin-Tammons – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Hardin-Tammons substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Kristine Kerr – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Kerr substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Mary Ott – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Ott substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Richard Stewart – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Stewart substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

St. Louis County Associate Judges:

Lorne Baker – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Baker substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Matthew Hearne – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Hearne substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Robert Heggie 2020 – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Heggie substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Virginia Lay – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Lay substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

John Newsham – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Newsham substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Nicole Zellweger – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Zellweger substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

St. Louis City Circuit Judges:

Timothy Boyer – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Boyer substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Madeline Connolly – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Connolly substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

David L. Dowd – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Dowd substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Kathrine Fowler – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Fowler substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Elizabeth Hogan – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Hogan substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Annette Llewellyn – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Llewellyn substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Scott Millikan – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Millikan substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Steven Ohmer – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Ohmer substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Michael Stelzer – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Stelzer substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Calea Stovall-Reid – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Stovall-Reid substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Joseph Whyte – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Whyte substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Clinton Wright – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Wright substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

St. Louis City Associate Circuit Judges:

Nicole Colbert-Botchway – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Colbert-Botchway substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Michael Colona – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Colona substantially meets overall judicial performance standards. http://www.yourmissourijudges.org/judges/michael-colona-2020/

Craig Higgins – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Higgins substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Thomas McCarthy – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge McCarthy substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Lynne Perkins – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Perkins substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

David Roither – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Roither substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Clay County Circuit Judges:

David Chamberlain – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Chamberlain substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Janet Sutton – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Sutton substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Clay County Associate Circuit Judges:

Louis Angles – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Angles substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Alisha O’Hara – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge O’Hara substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Greene County Circuit Judges:

Becky Borthwick – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Borthwick substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

David Jones – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Jones substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

James Carrier – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Carrier substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Douglas Hosmer – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Hosmer substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Jackson County Circuit Judges:

Cory Atkins – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Atkins substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Patrick Campbell – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Campbell substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Kenneth Garrett III – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Garrett substantially MEETS overall judicial performance standards.

Kevin Harrell – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Harrell substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

John Torrence – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Torrence substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Jackson County Associate Circuit Judges:

Jeffrey Keal – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Keal substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Janette Rodecap – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Rodecap substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Kyndra Stockdale – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Stockdale substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Platte County Associate Circuit Judges:

Dennis Eckold – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Eckold substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

W. Ann Hansbrough – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Hansbrough substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.

Abe Quint Shafer – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review says that Judge Shafer substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.