Rallies to be held across Missouri to secure Medicaid expansion

ST. LOUIS– Rallies are being held across the state today in an effort to encourage Governor Mike Parson to keep moving forward on Medicaid expansion implementation.

The group will gather at the Chouteau and Compton State Office Building at 12:00 p.m. to speak out and remind leaders that Medicaid Expansion is a constitutional right in the state.

You can watch the rallies on Missouri Jobs with Justice’s Facebook page.

Other rallies and events will be held in, Springfield, Kansas City, Columbia, Joplin, West Plains, Vernon County, Jefferson County and more.

Earlier this week, Gov. Parson dropped plans to expand the state’s Medicaid program after the state legislature declined to provide money for a measure approved by voters last August. Expanded enrollment begins July 1.

Today, Missouri Jobs with Justice will join a coalition of health care providers, families, faith leaders, workers, civil rights leaders, and others. They will come together to share their stories of how Missouri delaying Medicaid expansion for a decade negatively affected their lives.

The coalition says it is counting on Gov. Parson to honor his word to fully implement the will of Missouri voters.

The Republican governor said Thursday that his administration has withdrawn an expansion plan that had been submitted to federal officials. Parson said he cannot proceed with it because the $35 billion budget approved by the Republican-led Legislature did not approve his funding proposal for the expansion.

The coalition says an estimated 275,000 people will likely enroll in an expanded Medicaid program, generating millions of dollars in economic activity, creating thousands of jobs, and saving lives.

The decision is likely to trigger a lawsuit from supporters of Medicaid expansion. Voters last August approved a ballot measure expanding eligibility to low-income adults.