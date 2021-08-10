U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a news conference in her office at Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again suspended from Twitter after she said the COVID-19 vaccines were “failing.”

The company told the New York Times it was Greene’s fourth strike and she could be permanently banned if she violated Twitter’s coronavirus misinformation policy again. Her current suspension will last a week.

The suspension was caused by her tweeting, “The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines” along with other tweets raising concerns about coronavirus spread among vaccinated people and that vaccines “do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks” and “failing.”

Before she was suspended, Twitter flagged the tweet with a disclaimer and limited engagement on it because it contained misinformation.

Greene received her third strike last month for tweeting misinformation about COVID-19. That suspension lasted 12 hours. At the time, she called it “a Communist-style attack on free speech.”

Before that suspension, she tweeted the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.

The “strike” system Twitter launched in March uses a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify content about the coronavirus that is misleading enough to cause harm to people.

Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a week-long suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

Greene posted a multiple-page statement on Gettr, a social media site endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Telegram in response to her suspension.

It ended with, “It’s a good thing my voters couldn’t care less about Twitter.”