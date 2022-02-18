Representative Vicky Hartzler is leaning on experience in U.S. Senate campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 4th District and one of the candidates hoping to earn the Republican spot on the ticket for Roy Blunt’s Senate seat, says she is excited about the support she’s receiving in her campaign. She spoke to Ozarks First about what she would like to see accomplished in Washington and responded to questions about local issues affecting the Springfield area.

Hartzler is leading the primary pack in campaign contributions. She said she believes her track record in Washington when it comes to national security, education, and the economy sets her apart from the other candidates.

“I’m just a conservative leader in the state, standing strong for life and a lifelong farmer. Agriculture is our number one industry and I know that very well and I want to be a voice for our industry and all Missourians,” Hartzler said.

Ozarks First reporter Bailey Strohl asked Hartzler to comment on Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools concerning Critical Race Theory. Schmitt is also running for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.

“I think it’s important that we have transparency in schools and that parents see what their kids are being taught. If we’ve learned anything from Covid, if there’s something good that has come out of it is that I think a lot of parents around this country found out really what is being taught to their children and they say ‘we don’t want that,'” Hartzler said, explaining she encourages concerned parents to get involved and run for school board or city council.

Hartzler said she applauds the job Missouri Governor Mike Parson has done handling the Covid-19 pandemic and that she opposes any vaccine mandate. “The other court case led by our Attorney General lost so there’s still a mandate that health care workers have to receive a vaccine mandate,” she said, “That is very concerning. We could see some of our rural hospitals and nursing homes shut down as that is implemented.” She says she hopes the Department of Defense will consider natural immunity when it comes to mandates for military members.

Hartzler said her focus if she were to win Blunt’s senate seat, would be on the economy and national defense. Rural broadband is another priority for Hartzler. “There’s still a lot of people that don’t have that high-speed internet in Missouri so I’m going to be focusing on that as well,” she said.

Hartzler says even though she doesn’t represent areas outside of her district right now, she is connecting with people in other parts of Missouri through her background in agriculture. “When I share about my background and how my husband and I farmed for a living, they can relate to that,” she said, “I’m getting a great response all over the state, especially in the rural areas because that’s who I am.”

“A couple of the other people running, they have statewide recognition because they’ve been elected but they don’t have that experience of actually being in Washington and fighting the fights and winning,” Hartzler said.

Nearly a year ago, longtime Senator Roy Blunt announced he will not run for reelection. Missouri’s other U.S. Senator, Josh Hawley, endorsed Hartzler earlier this month. Hartzler said she’s grateful for Senator Hawley’s endorsement, “Senator Hawley is such a champion for conservative values. He’s done such a great job being a fighter for Missouri and that he would recognize me as being a fighter as well and wanting me to work alongside him means a lot,” Hartzler said.

U.S. Representative Billy Long is also in the running for the open Senate seat. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was endorsed by Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the race.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and St.-Louis-based attorney Mark McCloskey are also in the running. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, drew international attention in June 2020, when they were seen holding guns and yelling at protesters outside of their St. Louis home.