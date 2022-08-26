ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The candidate who won the Republican nomination for St. Louis County Executive in August will probably not be on the ballot in November. Katherine Pinner has not officially dropped out. Republican Central Committee Chair Rene Artman says Pinner called her last night to say she would be withdrawing from the race.

The process to remove Pinner’s name from the ballot may take some time. Artman says Pinner missed the election board’s deadline to remove her name. She will need to petition the court to have her name removed. The Republic Central Committee of St. Louis County will then have two weeks to select a candidate.

It is not clear who will be named to run incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Pinner beat former Missouri state Representative Shamed Dogan in August to secure the party’s nomination by just over 7,000 votes. The Republic Central Committee cannot replace her with someone who was on the ballot.

Pinner is an author and was on FOX 2 in July to talk about her first campaign. She noted that tax reduction, jobs, and education were the things driving her to seek office. It is still not clear why she dropped out of the race. Her website no longer mentions her political platform and only features her latest books.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as the information comes into the FOX 2 Newsroom.