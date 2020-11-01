Resist STL intends to protest until every vote is counted in the General Election

ST. LOUIS – As election day approaches people in the St. Louis area and across the nation are wondering if every vote will actually be counted.

Resist STL is a grassroots group that includes over 500 people in the St. Louis area who are concerned about every vote being accounted for in this year’s presidential election.

Although the members of this organization have all agreed that President Trump should not serve another four years in office, their main focus is ensuring that all votes are counted before a winner is officially declared.

The Transition Integrity Project released a report discussing different scenarios that could happen from November 4 through November 12. Members of Resist STL said those experts say that there is a good chance that not all of the votes will be counted or there will be some other undemocratic mechanisms behind the scenes after November 3.

If they see there is some type of stoppage of votes, they fully intend on protesting and applying pressure on people in power to simply “do the right thing” and make sure everyone’s vote truly counts.

The St. Louis City GOP released a statement in regards to Resist STL protests saying, “a peaceful, nonviolent protest is the right of every American. Violent protests are counterproductive and we’re leaving it to St. Louis City law enforcement to keep St. Louis safe.”

“We’re not calling for people to go out and cause violence, what we are calling for is for people to create any level of disruption necessary to get the attention the people who are causing these bad actions and get them to stop,” Resist STL member Keith Rose said.