Dave Schatz, the current president pro tempore of the Missouri Senate, is running to fill the upcoming vacancy in the U.S. Senate and succeed Roy Blunt. He says his family values, integrity, and service to community should push him ahead in this race.

Schatz says Missouri is starving for authenticity from its elected leaders. As a utility contractor, he believes Washington needs more businesspeople in office; in his words, “people who have signed the front of a check.” He says one of the federal government’s most important functions is to invest wisely in things like infrastructure and keep spending low.

Whoever is elected to the U.S. Senate needs to be willing to fight for Missourians and get things done, Schatz says.