ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in St. Louis last week to pick up an endorsement he believes is key in his bid to become the Republican candidate for US Senate.

Schmitt was endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police. The order cites his commitment to law and order and his support of law enforcement.

Schmitt is one of nearly two dozen Republican contenders for the GOP nod. The primary is August second.