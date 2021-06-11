Second Amendment Preservation Act: Governor Parson to sign HB 85 into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will sign House Bill 85 into law Saturday, June 12, 2021. This will establish the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.

Parson will sign HB 85 during a ceremony at Frontier Justice, a gun shop in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The bill was sponsored by State Representative Jared Taylor, a Republican from Republic, Missouri. Lawmakers in favor of the “Second Amendment Preservation Act say it protects Missourians from federal gun laws. It would hold departments liable for up to $50,000 if an officer violates someone’s Second Amendment rights.

Earlier in 2021, Ozarksfirst talked to Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott about the legislation. Arnott told us he supports the second amendment, but he sees an issue with the language in the bill. The Sheriff says this could put his officers in a tough spot when they are investigating crimes.

Missouri’s House Minority Leader, Crystal Quade released a statement on Friday, June 11, 2021 calling the HB 85 a “radical, dangerous and obviously unconstitutional attempt to declare that Missouri will refuse to follow federal gun laws.”

