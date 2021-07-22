Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says infrastructure plan will benefit Midwest waterways

ST. LOUIS – Senate Republicans blocked efforts to debate on the big infrastructure deal causing the conversation to be pushed back again.

The battle continues to pass the legislation that would spend trillions of dollars on roads, bridges, rail, and broadband across the United States.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is on tour promoting the deal. He recently visited Governor JB Pritzker in Illinois to talk about ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in the state. FOX 2’s Blair Ledet spoke with him about the benefits he believes the bill would bring to the Midwest, a major focal point for shipping.

“I’m from the Midwest. I’m from Indiana, and certainly when you look at a community like St. Louis you see the importance of our inland waterways. So what I’m talking about is the ports and the billions of dollars we’re proposing to invest in ports,” Buttigieg said. “All of these things fit together. That’s the thing about transportation, it’s all about connection, and the connections are getting rusty because we’ve failed to invest in the past. Now is our chance to get it right for the future.”

Republicans mounted a filibuster, saying the bipartisan group still had a few issues and needed to review the final details. They asked to delay the conversation until Monday.