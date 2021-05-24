Sen. Blunt says timing is not right for commission into Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON – Senator Roy Blunt said that now is not the time to create a commission to look into the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.
The Missouri Republican appeared on Fox News Sunday to talk about the legislation that is now headed to the Senate.
“Would take months just to get a staff ready to look at things and you’ve got 400 plus legal efforts going on against individuals. That’s gonna produce a lot of information, eventually,” Blunt said.
The House passed a bill approving the commission last week, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats to approve it.
The fate of the bill in the Senate remains in question.