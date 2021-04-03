Senate gun rights bill would create armed volunteers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri House approved the state's billion-dollar budget but without funding what the voters approved in August and now it's up to the Senate to put the money back into the budget.

Before lawmakers adjourned for Easter break, the House passed a nearly $35 billion buget, but the plans have no funding for Medicaid expansion. Missouri voters might remember the question to expand Medicaid on the August ballot. House Democrats and even the governor are now depending on the Senate to fund the expansion that starts in July.