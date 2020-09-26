Senator Blunt supports President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

ST. LOUIS – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) is confident President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a solid choice for the nation.

President Trump announced his pick for the Supreme Court is Judge Amy Coney Barrett Saturday in a ceremony in the Rose Garden.

Blunt feels her credentials and record are more than sufficient.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in both her judicial record and philosophy, has made clear her commitment to interpreting and upholding the law and the Constitution as they are written. I was proud to support her confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and look forward to supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court. I urge our colleagues across the aisle to give this nomination the fair, thoughtful consideration it deserves,” Blunt said.

The other U.S. Senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, was at the ceremony in the rose garden.