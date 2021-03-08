Senator Roy Blunt announces that he will not seek re-election in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Republican Senator Roy Blunt has announced that he will not be seeking another term in office. Missouri made him a US Senator in 2011. He previously served as a member of the United States House of Representatives and as Missouri Secretary of State.

Republican Roy Blunt won re-election in 2016 by a margin of 2.8 percent over Democrat Jason Kander, Libertarian Jonathan Dine, and Constitutional Party’s Fred Ryman. It is not which Republican will seek Blunt’s position in the 2022 election.

Former Missouri State Representative and State Senator Scott Sifton declared his candidacy for the 2022 US Senate race in February. The Democrat served one term in the Missouri House and two terms in the Senate representing St. Louis County. He is looking to unseat two-term incumbent Roy Blunt.

Blunt spoke out after the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. Many Americans started looking to federal lawmakers and asking how they plan to soothe the country’s deep political divisions. Blunt told KOLR 10 news that “This totally outrageous decision that [the rioters] made. It was shameful for the country.”

Blunt was very visible during President Biden’s inauguration ceremony. He appeared to earn bipartisan praise for his comments at the ceremony and events which followed.

“This is not a moment of division, it’s a moment of unification” Republican Senator Roy Blunt calls for unity, adding “a new administration begins and brings with it a new beginning”

This is a transcript of a video he released about the announcement:

“My mom and dad used to milk cows in this dairy barn. It’s a long way from here to the United States Capitol, but the things I learned here continue to shape how I work for our country and for our state.

“One of the main lessons was to always finish the work that could get done that day. You also understood that you had to use the tools and resources you had, not the ones that you wished you had.

“That practical sense of getting the job done, combined with great staff and good legislative partners from both sides, has advanced health research on cancer and Alzheimer’s — and on diseases you may only know about if someone in your family has it.

“It’s made mental health more likely to be treated like all other health.

“It’s strengthened how we gather intelligence on our adversaries and focused on national defense as the number one priority of the federal government.

“That focus on getting the job done has also helped me understand what it takes to help create an environment of opportunity.

“I’ve worked for things that can produce a better prepared workforce. And where we live — when you combine that with transportation systems that work, utility bills families can pay, and no more government regulations than we have to have — good, family-supporting jobs follow.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.

“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year.

“I want to thank my family and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you.

“Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country.

“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate.

“Another lesson I learned here: FINISH STRONG, and I intend to.

“Thanks for giving me the chance to work for you.”

