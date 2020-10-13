St. Louis allowing absentee voting at select public libraries

ST. LOUIS – As of Monday, the City of St. Louis has opened several satellite locations for voters to cast an absentee ballot.

In-person absentee voting started in Missouri on Sept. 21. Nearly 300 people walked into the St. Louis City Election Board headquarters that day to cast their ballot.

Gary Stoff, the Republican director of elections for the city, said they have seen a steady stream of voters every week since then. The headquarters facility on Tucker can be cramped, so they worked with St. Louis Public Libraries to use four of their locations for voting.

Those locations are:

Central Library on Olive

Buder Library on Hampton

Julia Davis Library on Natural Bridge

Schlafly Library on Euclid

The voting time coincides with hours of operation of the library.

Voters can cast absentee ballots at these locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Voters who want to vote an absentee ballot at these four library sites will only be able to vote on a touch screen machine.