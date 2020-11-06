St. Louis County Board of Elections still working after Election Day

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Board of Elections is still busy even after Election Day.

In a post on Facebook they explained what they’ve been up to. On Tuesday night they tabulated all absentee ballots, mail-in ballots and polling place ballots to release the unofficial results. Then any provisional ballots from Election Day and any military or overseas ballots received until 12:00 p.m. on Friday are “kept sealed until a bi-partisan team makes determinations about provisional ballots and tabulates military or overseas ballots.” Then all the ballots from polling places are “ran through a counting machine to verify the number of ballots against the electronic data compiled by the ballot scanners at the polling places.”

They then complete a “recount of ballots from a random sample (5%) of precincts is completed to ensure accuracy of the election night results.”

Once they are verified, “all ballots are sealed and securely kept at the County Record Center for 22 months.”

The St. Louis County Board of Elections said the final results are posted to their website and certified to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office within two weeks of Election Day.

