St. Louis mayoral candidates continue debate online and discuss police, schools, wards, and more

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 held a debate between the two candidates for St. Louis mayor Tuesday night. The election is less than two weeks away on April 6.
Tishaura Jones has served as City Treasurer since 2012 and was the first African American woman to hold that position. Since 2015, Cara Spencer has represents the 20th ward, which includes the Dutchtown, Marine Villa and Gravois Park neighborhoods in south St. Louis.
The debate continued after the on-air broadcast. The candidates discussed their stances on policing in St. Louis, handling race-based issues, reducing the number of aldermen, and expanding charter schools.
The two candidates took questions from our media panel. Linda Lockhart represents the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club. Michael Calhoun is from KMOX Radio and Gilbert Bailon is the Editor-In-Chief of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.