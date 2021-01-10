St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- As Illinois lawmakers push for police reform, law enforcement officials warn the state could see a wave of mass resignations from veteran police who bristle at the notion of ending qualified immunity, cash bail, or weaker union powers.

State Senator Kim Lightford (D-Maywood) downplayed the calls to delay police reform, says Illinois has been working to increase police accountability "for more than 20 years."