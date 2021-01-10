St. Louis protesters call on Hawley to resign from Senate

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

ST. LOUIS — Several hundred protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis to call on Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to resign over his continued rejection of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory — even after the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Those at the Saturday demonstration chanted “No Hawley. No KKK. No fascist USA,” and held signs calling on the first-term Missouri senator to resign. They also painted “RESIGN HAWLEY” in large yellow block letters in the middle of the street outside of the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Hawley has rejected the calls for his resignation and said he won’t apologize for giving a voice to millions despite overwhelming evidence the election was fair.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: