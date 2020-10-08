St. Louis region voter registration reached peak numbers

ST. LOUIS – For Missouri residents, October 7 was the final day to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Local election directors say this year’s voter registration has reached remarkable numbers compared to 2016.

Ben Borgmeyer, the Democratic election director for St. Louis City Board of Elections, said in 2016 the city had approximately 192,000 registered voters. By 5 p.m. Wednesday when the registration cut off, there were 201,000 voters in their system.

“I think it just shows that the interest in this election is high and its obviously reflected in the voter numbers,” Borgmeyer said.

Republican Director of Elections for St. Louis County Rick Stream said he has seen a flux in registration as well. They’ve been averaging between 1,000 to 2,500 registrations per day since August.

Stream and Borgmeyer predict high voter turnout. In St. Louis County, the difference between active and inactive voters is roughly 602,000.

“It’s a higher percentage of registered active voters, so we think that that will mean there will be more people voting on election day,” Stream said.

Borgmyer credits the increase of registrations to issues on the ballot and the high interest in both candidates.

Now that they have the numbers, the final step is to make sure people are prepared.

“All those who are registered, I want you to have a plan to vote,” Borgmeyer said. “So, decide how you want to vote whether that’s absentee whether that’s by mail, whether you want to come to board of elections and vote in person, absentee, or vote election day, but just know what your options are. Have a plan to vote and execute.”

Both predict the voting polls will see large crowds and long lines. They are asking voters to remain patient and utilize all voting facilities that will be made available in their specific areas.