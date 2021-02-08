State Rep. Coleman running for State Senate seat as a ‘principled conservative’

ARNOLD, Mo. – State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman, a Republican from the 97th District, is running for the Missouri State Senate.

It is unclear which district she will be running in due to redistricting later this year. She currently lives in the 22nd District where State Senator Paul Wieland’s term ends in 2022.

“Now more than ever we need principled conservatives in state government who will push back against the radical left’s cancel culture and defend our religious freedom, the unborn, and the Second Amendment,” Coleman said.

She is a mother of six and looks to prioritize education. She said she will oppose any “anti-science efforts to keep our children out of the classroom.”

She is an advocate for law enforcement and believes they should be given all of the tools they need to “curb illegal immigrations, and stop the cartels from flooding our state with illegal drugs.”

Coleman also prioritizes holding Democrats accountable, who are “waging a war on our values.”