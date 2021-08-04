The improvements Missouri could see from the infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Congress is inching closer to passing a massive bipartisan infrastructure plan, with Democrats saying they’re ready to work through the weekend to get the bill across the finish line but many Republicans still concerned about the nearly $1 trillion price tag.

The Biden Administration says the proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could bring billions of dollars to Missouri for road projects. Here are some of what Missouri can see:

• Repair and rebuild Missouri roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation,

resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

In Missouri, there are 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition.

Since 2011, commute times have increased by 5.9% in Missouri, and on average, each

driver pays $743 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Based on formula funding alone, Missouri would expect to receive $6.5 billion for federal-aid

highway apportioned programs and $484 million for bridge replacement and repairs

under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years.

Missouri can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant

bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects

that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.



• Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options for millions of Americans.

Missourians who take public transportation spend an extra 79.6% of their time commuting and non-White households are 10 times more likely to commute via public transportation.

32% of transit vehicles in the state are past useful life. Based on formula funding alone, Missouri would expect to receive $677 million over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve public transportation options across the state.



• Build a network of EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options.

The U.S. market share of plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sales is only one-third the size of the Chinese EV market. The President believes that must change.

The bill invests $7.5 billion to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers in the United States and is a critical element in the Biden-Harris

Administration’s plan to accelerate the adoption of EVs to address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Missouri would expect to receive $99 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state.

Missouri will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.



• Help connect every American to reliable high-speed internet.

Broadband internet is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning, health care, and to stay connected.

Yet 15% of Missouri households do not have an internet subscription, and 5% of Missourians live in areas where, under the FCC’s benchmark, there is no broadband infrastructure.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Missouri will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to at least 330,000 Missourians who currently lack it.

And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 1,602,000 or 26% of people in Missouri will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet

access.

