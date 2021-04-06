Tishaura Jones to be next mayor of St. Louis

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters chose a new mayor in St. Louis today. Voters chose Tishaura Jones as their next leader. She will be the city’s first African-American woman elected as mayor according to unofficial results.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced in November that she would not be seeking a second term in office. The city’s first female mayor is 68-years-old. She said that after 19 years as an alderwoman, and four years as mayor, it was time to move on.

“Congratulations to Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones! I am rooting for your success. My Administration and I are prepared to make this as smooth a transition as possible,” writes Krewson on Twitter.

“It’s my huge honor to be the first woman Mayor of St. Louis. Many future mayors will be women. The comments about pearls, hairstyles, and whether it’s mayoral to carry a purse, will all fade away. I have never been more hopeful that women everywhere, including our great new vice president-elect, will completely shatter that glass ceiling,” Krewson previously stated. 

Tishaura Jones has served as City Treasurer since 2012 and was the first African American woman to hold that position. Watch her acceptance speech here:

Since 2015 Cara Spencer has represented the city’s 20th ward. The area includes the neighborhoods of Dutchtown, Marine Villa, and Gravois Park.

The candidates debated on FOX 2 in March.

“At the core of my campaign is a simple belief that you should be able to succeed here regardless of your skin color, who you love, how you worship, your zip code, or any identity you hold,” Jones said in her opening statement.

“St. Louis is in the fight of its life, we need a leader who will meet this moment of both crisis and opportunity, not with divisiveness, but with grit, unity and hope,” Spencer said in her opening statement.

Krewson mentioned the pandemic, racial unrest, and the high murder rate as some of the challenges of her term. She said she is rooting for the next mayor of St. Louis, whoever that may be, and did not make an endorsement.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: