Tishaura Jones to be next mayor of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters chose a new mayor in St. Louis today. Voters chose Tishaura Jones as their next leader. She will be the city’s first African-American woman elected as mayor according to unofficial results.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced in November that she would not be seeking a second term in office. The city’s first female mayor is 68-years-old. She said that after 19 years as an alderwoman, and four years as mayor, it was time to move on.

“Congratulations to Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones! I am rooting for your success. My Administration and I are prepared to make this as smooth a transition as possible,” writes Krewson on Twitter.

“It’s my huge honor to be the first woman Mayor of St. Louis. Many future mayors will be women. The comments about pearls, hairstyles, and whether it’s mayoral to carry a purse, will all fade away. I have never been more hopeful that women everywhere, including our great new vice president-elect, will completely shatter that glass ceiling,” Krewson previously stated.

Tishaura Jones has served as City Treasurer since 2012 and was the first African American woman to hold that position. Watch her acceptance speech here:

Since 2015 Cara Spencer has represented the city’s 20th ward. The area includes the neighborhoods of Dutchtown, Marine Villa, and Gravois Park.

The candidates debated on FOX 2 in March.

“At the core of my campaign is a simple belief that you should be able to succeed here regardless of your skin color, who you love, how you worship, your zip code, or any identity you hold,” Jones said in her opening statement.

“St. Louis is in the fight of its life, we need a leader who will meet this moment of both crisis and opportunity, not with divisiveness, but with grit, unity and hope,” Spencer said in her opening statement.

Krewson mentioned the pandemic, racial unrest, and the high murder rate as some of the challenges of her term. She said she is rooting for the next mayor of St. Louis, whoever that may be, and did not make an endorsement.