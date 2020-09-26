Trump focuses on Supreme Court nominee’s credentials, Biden worries about precedent

WASHINGTON – Amy Coney Barrett has been officially nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court due to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

“Judge Barrett is known for her keen intellect, piercing legal analysis, and generous spirit,” Trump said.

But many are worried about the proximity of the nomination to the date of the general election. COVID-19 has thrown another wrench into the general election this year. With so many voters opting to stay away from the lines at polling locations on November 3, some have already began voting.

A majority of Democrats feel the Supreme Court nomination should have come after the election 38 days away, in the event that a new person would hold the presidential office.

“The American people know the U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives. The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court,” Vice President Joe Biden said. “That moment is now and their voice should be heard. The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress.”