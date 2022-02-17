U.S. Senate race: Hawley says endorsement was about Hartzler, not Greitens

ST. LOUIS–Less than three days after saying their work together on a bill to ban congressional stock trades was not a sign that an endorsement in the 2022 U.S. Senate primary race was on the way, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley did just that, backing U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler’s bid to join him in the Senate.

“I think Vicky Hartzler is a person of character, a person of integrity and toughness. I think that she has got the fight to stand up for Missouri in the United States Senate, and she’s been doing it,” he said in his first interview with FOX2 since the endorsement was announced at the Missouri GOP’s Lincoln Days event in St. Charles.

The move was something of a surprise to the general public, as Hawley had said for months that he wasn’t ready to endorse. Political insiders saw the handwriting on the wall, noting that the two were both aligned with the same political consulting firm.

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, another candidate in the field, has been open with his disagreement over the endorsement and says he’ll resist attempts to clear the field. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, responded by landing an endorsement from Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

It comes as POLITICO, and other outlets, are reporting that the Hawley endorsement is part of an attempt to consolidate the race so that former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens doesn’t win in a splintered field of candidates.

“Governor Greitens is honored to be the only American First candidate winning this race. Public polls and President Trump’s pollster have the governor well ahead of the field, both in the primary and general elections,” Greitens Campaign Manager Dylan Johnson told FOX2 Thursday.

“The false narratives peddled by DC insiders prove that Governor Greitens is the only candidate for U.S. Senate from Missouri who can shake up the status quo and truly represent America First.”

Hawley, who publicly called for Greitens to resign as Governor amid the legal and ethical issues that ultimately forced him from office in 2018, brushed off talk that endorsing Hartzler was tied to an “anyone but Greitens” strategy and described it as “horse race” stuff.

“My view is that I’m for Vicky. I think Vicky is a great person, is a great candidate, and I look forward to campaigning with her,” he said. “I wish everyone in the race well and I say good luck and godspeed to all of them but I’ll be with Vicky.”

Filing for the August primary starts Tuesday.