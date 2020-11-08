Video: Trump lawyer mocks networks calling Biden victory

U.S. President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday said the Trump campaign would launch further legal challenges against the results of the U.S. presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Speaking as U.S. television networks announced the news of Biden’s victory, Giuliani mocked their call.

“All the networks thought Biden was going to win by 10%. Gee, what happened? Come on. Don’t be, don’t be ridiculous. Networks don’t get to decide elections. Courts do,” Giuliani said.

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Trump has refused to concede and threatened further legal action on ballot counting.

He has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege with no evidence that there was fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power – an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.