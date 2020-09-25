Voter’s guide to the November 3 general election in Illinois

ST. LOUIS – The general election is November 3, but voters have a lot of options to cast their ballots early this year. FOX 2 has curated a list of polling places, early voting options, helpful links, candidates, ballot measures and more.

There is a statewide ballot measure that would amend the 1970 Illinois Constitution. The amendment would allow the state to raise the income tax of higher-earning individuals and have the ability to lower the income tax rate of lower-earning individuals. It will read as follows on the ballot:

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the “flat tax,” that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution.

Each municipality will have their own ballot measures as well. Each municipality’s board of elections will have a sample ballot with their specific ballot measures on them in order to look at them ahead of voting.

The November 3 general election will have the party’s presidential nominees listed.

President

United States Senator

Madison County Elections

Madison County Circuit Clerk

State Attorney

Auditor

Coroner

Adam J. Micun (R)

Steve Nonn (D)

Madison County Board Chair

County Board Member District 2

County Board Member District 3

William S. Meyer (R)

Maria Ferrari (D)

County Board Member District 4

Bobby Ross (R)

Kelly A. Simpson (D)

County Board Member District 8

Michael Holliday Sr. (D)

County Board Member District 17

Victor Valentine Jr. (D)

County Board Member District 18

Richard Keasey (R)

Jack Minner (D)

County Board Member District 19

Aaron Messner (R)

Dina Burch (D)

County Board Member District 20

Denise Wiehardt (R)

Kristen Novacich-Koberna (D)

County Board Member District 26

Erica Conway Harriss (R)

Collin Vanmeter (D)

County Board Member District 27

Heather Mueller-Jones (R)

Paul Rydgig (D)

County Board Member District 29

Ryan Kneedler (R)

Jim Trucano (D)

St. Clair County Elections

County Board Chairman

State Attorney

Coroner

Calvin Dye (D)

Circuit Clerk

Jason Madlock (R)

Kahalah Clay (D)

County Auditor

Patty Sprague (D)

County Recorder

Doug Jameson (R)

Mike Costello (D)

County Board of Review

Jim Wilson (R)

Kinnis Williams Sr. (D)

County Board District 2

Marvin B. Strode (R)

Harry Hollingsworth (D)

County Board District 4

Robert A. Wilhelm (R)

County Board District 5

Lonnie Mosley (D)

County Board District 6

Roy Mosley Jr. (D)

County Board District 9

Cheryl A. Mathews (R)

C. Richard Vernier (D)

County Board District 10

Cindi A. McDonald (R)

Charles J. “CJ” Baricevic (D)

County Board District 15

John Coers (R)

County Board District 16

David B. Langford (R)

Randy C. Bolle (D)

County Board District 24

Marty Crawford (D)

County Board District 25

Thomas “Tom” Stahl (R)

James Haywood (D)

Courtney D. Moore (I)

County Board District 29

Rick Casey (R)

John Waldron (D)

United States House of Representatives

District 12

District 13

District 15

Illinois House of Representatives

State House District 95

State House District 100

State House District 108

State House District 111

State House District 112

State House District 113

State House District 114

State House District 116