Voter’s guide to the November 3 general election in Illinois

ST. LOUIS – The general election is November 3, but voters have a lot of options to cast their ballots early this year. FOX 2 has curated a list of polling places, early voting options, helpful links, candidates, ballot measures and more.
There is a statewide ballot measure that would amend the 1970 Illinois Constitution. The amendment would allow the state to raise the income tax of higher-earning individuals and have the ability to lower the income tax rate of lower-earning individuals. It will read as follows on the ballot:
The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the “flat tax,” that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution.
Each municipality will have their own ballot measures as well. Each municipality’s board of elections will have a sample ballot with their specific ballot measures on them in order to look at them ahead of voting.
The November 3 general election will have the party’s presidential nominees listed.
President
- Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R)
- Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (D)
- Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)
- Don Blankenship and William Mohr (Constitution)
United States Senator
- Richard J. Durbin (D)
- Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)
- Danny Malouf (Libertarian)
- David F. Black (Green)
- Willie L. Wilson (Willie Wilson Party)
Madison County Elections
Madison County Circuit Clerk
- Tom McRae (R)
- Amy Gabriel (D)
State Attorney
- Tom Haine (R)
- Crystal Uhe (D)
Auditor
- David Michael (R)
- Joe Silkwood (D)
Coroner
- Adam J. Micun (R)
- Steve Nonn (D)
Madison County Board Chair
- Kurt Prenzler (R)
- Robert A. Daiber (D)
County Board Member District 2
- Stacey Pace (R)
- DeAnn Rizzi (D)
County Board Member District 3
- William S. Meyer (R)
- Maria Ferrari (D)
County Board Member District 4
- Bobby Ross (R)
- Kelly A. Simpson (D)
County Board Member District 8
- Michael Holliday Sr. (D)
County Board Member District 17
- Victor Valentine Jr. (D)
County Board Member District 18
- Richard Keasey (R)
- Jack Minner (D)
County Board Member District 19
- Aaron Messner (R)
- Dina Burch (D)
County Board Member District 20
- Denise Wiehardt (R)
- Kristen Novacich-Koberna (D)
County Board Member District 26
- Erica Conway Harriss (R)
- Collin Vanmeter (D)
County Board Member District 27
- Heather Mueller-Jones (R)
- Paul Rydgig (D)
County Board Member District 29
- Ryan Kneedler (R)
- Jim Trucano (D)
St. Clair County Elections
County Board Chairman
- Mark Kern (D)
State Attorney
- Jim Gomric (D)
Coroner
- Calvin Dye (D)
Circuit Clerk
- Jason Madlock (R)
- Kahalah Clay (D)
County Auditor
- Patty Sprague (D)
County Recorder
- Doug Jameson (R)
- Mike Costello (D)
County Board of Review
- Jim Wilson (R)
- Kinnis Williams Sr. (D)
County Board District 2
- Marvin B. Strode (R)
- Harry Hollingsworth (D)
County Board District 4
- Robert A. Wilhelm (R)
County Board District 5
- Lonnie Mosley (D)
County Board District 6
- Roy Mosley Jr. (D)
County Board District 9
- Cheryl A. Mathews (R)
- C. Richard Vernier (D)
County Board District 10
- Cindi A. McDonald (R)
- Charles J. “CJ” Baricevic (D)
County Board District 15
- John Coers (R)
County Board District 16
- David B. Langford (R)
- Randy C. Bolle (D)
County Board District 24
- Marty Crawford (D)
County Board District 25
- Thomas “Tom” Stahl (R)
- James Haywood (D)
- Courtney D. Moore (I)
County Board District 29
- Rick Casey (R)
- John Waldron (D)
United States House of Representatives
District 12
- Mike Bost (R)
- Raymond C. Lenzi (D)
District 13
District 15
- Mary Miller (R)
- Erika C. Weaver (D)
Illinois House of Representatives
State House District 95
- Avery Bourne (R)
- Chase Wilhelm (D)
State House District 100
- Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (R)
- Brandon Adams (D)
- Ralph Sides (Pro-Gun Pro-Life Party)
State House District 108
- Charles Meier (R)
- Kacie Weicherding (D)
State House District 111
- Amy Elik (R)
- Monica J. Bristow (D)
State House District 112
- Lisa Ciampoli (R)
- Katie Stuart (D)
State House District 113
- Jay Hoffman (D)
- Mark Elmore (Libertarian)
- Ryan C. Musick (Constitution)
State House District 114
- Dave Barnes (R)
- LaToya N. Greenwood (D)
State House District 116
- David Friess (R)
- Nathan Reitz (D)