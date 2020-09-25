Voter’s guide to the November 3 general election in Missouri

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The general election is November 3, but voters have a lot of options to cast their ballots early this year. FOX 2 has curated a list of polling places, early voting options, helpful links, candidates, ballot measures and more.

Due to the pandemic, many have been interested in absentee voting. Below is a graphic from the Saint Louis County Board of Elections. St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places.

(Saint Louis County Absentee Voting)

Absentee voting begins six weeks prior to each election. A qualified registered voter may apply for their own absentee ballot, or an absentee ballot for a family member within the first or second degree of consanguinity or affinity by email, mail, in-person, or fax. Click here for an absentee ballot application for St. Louis County.

St. Louis City allows voters to vote absentee by mail or vote absentee in person. Click here for more information.

St. Charles County voters can vote absentee via mail or by voting absentee in person. For more information click here.

There are two statewide ballot measures. Constitutional Amendment 1 would restrict the offices of Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General to two terms. Each term would be four years just like the Governor and Treasurer. It will read as follows on the ballot:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two
term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to
the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?
State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings
from this proposal.

The second statewide ballot measure is Constitutional Amendment 3. It would ban paid lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators and their employees, reduce the amount of money someone can contribute to a legislative campaign and change whose responsibility it is to draw state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to a Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions. It will read as follows on the ballot:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

*Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;

*Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;

*Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual
local governmental entities

Each municipality will have their own ballot measures as well. Each municipality’s board of elections will have a sample ballot with their specific ballot measures on them in order to look at them ahead of voting.

The November 3 general election will have the party’s presidential nominees listed.

President

Statewide Offices

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

St. Louis City Elections

St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Sheriff

  • John N. Castellano, III (R)
  • Vernon Betts (D)

City Treasurer

St. Louis County Elections

County Executive

County Council District 2

County Council District 4

  • Curtis Faulkner (R)
  • Shalonda Webb (D)
  • Eric S. Harris (Libertarian)

County Council District 6

United States House of Representatives

Missouri United States Congressional Districts

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 6

District 8

Missouri State Senate

Missouri Senate Districts

State Senate District 1

State Senate District 3

State Senate District 5

State Senate District 13

  • Angela Walton Mosley (D)
  • Jeff Coleman (Libertarian)

State Senate District 15

State Senate District 23

Missouri House of Representatives

Missouri House Districts

State House District 63

State House District 64

State House District 65

State House District 66

  • Marlene Terry (D)

State House District 67

  • Neil Smith (D)

State House District 68

  • Jay Mosley (D)

State House District 69

State House District 70

  • Jerry Adzima (R)
  • Paula Brown (D)

State House District 71

State House District 72

State House District 73

  • Raychel C. Proudie (D)

State House District 74

  • Mike Person (D)

State House District 75

  • Alan Gray (D)

State House District 76

State House District 77

  • Kimberly-Ann Collins (D)

State House District 78

  • Timothy Gartin (R)
  • Rasheen Aldridge (D)

State House District 79

  • LaKeySha Bosley (D)

State House District 80

State House District 81

State House District 82

State House District 83

State House District 84

  • Wiley Price (D)

State House District 85

  • Kevin Windham Jr. (D)

State House District 86

  • Joe Adams (D)

State House District 87

State House District 88

State House District 89

State House District 90

State House District 91

State House District 92

State House District 93

State House District 94

State House District 95

State House District 96

State House District 97

State House District 98

State House District 99

State House District 100

State House District 101

  • Bruce DeGroot (R)

State House District 102

State House District 103

State House District 104

State House District 105

State House District 106

State House District 107

  • Nick Schroer (R)
  • Victoria Witt Datt (D)
  • Mike Copeland (Libertarian)

State House District 108

State House District 109

State House District 110

State House District 111

  • Shane Roden (R)
  • Daniel Cherry (D)

State House District 112

  • Rob Vescovo (R)
  • Chadwick Bicknell (R)

State House District 113

State House District 114

State House District 115

State House District 116

  • Dale Wright (R)
  • Bryant Wolfin (R)

State House District 117

  • Mike Henderson (R)
  • Tony Dorsett (D)

State House District 118

  • Mike McGirl (R)

State House District 119

  • Nate Tate (R)

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News