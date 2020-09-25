Voter’s guide to the November 3 general election in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The general election is November 3, but voters have a lot of options to cast their ballots early this year. FOX 2 has curated a list of polling places, early voting options, helpful links, candidates, ballot measures and more.
Due to the pandemic, many have been interested in absentee voting. Below is a graphic from the Saint Louis County Board of Elections. St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places.
Absentee voting begins six weeks prior to each election. A qualified registered voter may apply for their own absentee ballot, or an absentee ballot for a family member within the first or second degree of consanguinity or affinity by email, mail, in-person, or fax. Click here for an absentee ballot application for St. Louis County.
St. Louis City allows voters to vote absentee by mail or vote absentee in person. Click here for more information.
St. Charles County voters can vote absentee via mail or by voting absentee in person. For more information click here.
There are two statewide ballot measures. Constitutional Amendment 1 would restrict the offices of Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General to two terms. Each term would be four years just like the Governor and Treasurer. It will read as follows on the ballot:
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two
term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to
the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?
State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings
from this proposal.
The second statewide ballot measure is Constitutional Amendment 3. It would ban paid lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators and their employees, reduce the amount of money someone can contribute to a legislative campaign and change whose responsibility it is to draw state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to a Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions. It will read as follows on the ballot:
Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
*Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
*Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;
*Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.
State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual
local governmental entities
Each municipality will have their own ballot measures as well. Each municipality’s board of elections will have a sample ballot with their specific ballot measures on them in order to look at them ahead of voting.
The November 3 general election will have the party’s presidential nominees listed.
President
- Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (R)
- Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (D)
- Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (Libertarian)
- Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker (Green)
- Don Blankenship and William Mohr (Constitution)
Statewide Offices
Governor
- Mike Parson (R)
- Nicole Galloway (D)
- Rik Combs (Libertarian)
- Jerome Howard Bauer (Green)
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Kehoe (R)
- Alissia Canady (D)
- Bill Slantz (Libertarian)
- Kelley Dragoo (Green)
Attorney General
- Eric Schmitt (R)
- Richard Finneran (D)
- Kevin C. Babcock (Libertarian)
Secretary of State
- John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)
- Yinka Faleti (D)
- Carl Herman Freese (Libertarian)
- Paul Lehmann (Green)
- Paul Venable (Constitution)
State Treasurer
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R)
- Vicki Lorenz Englund (D)
- Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Libertarian)
- Joseph Civettini (Green)
St. Louis City Elections
St. Louis Circuit Attorney
- Daniel Zdrodowski (R)
- Kim Gardner (D)
Sheriff
- John N. Castellano, III (R)
- Vernon Betts (D)
City Treasurer
- Robert Vroman (R)
- Tishaura O. Jones (D)
- Don DeVivo (Green)
St. Louis County Elections
County Executive
- Paul Berry III (R)
- Sam Page (D)
- Theo Brown, Sr. (Libertarian)
- Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell (Green)
County Council District 2
- Jerry Bowen (R)
- Kelli Dunaway (D)
- Arnold J. Trembley (Libertarian)
County Council District 4
- Curtis Faulkner (R)
- Shalonda Webb (D)
- Eric S. Harris (Libertarian)
County Council District 6
- Ernie Trakas (R)
- Bob Burns (D)
United States House of Representatives
District 1
- Anthony Rogers (R)
- Cori Bush (D)
- Alex Furman (Libertarian)
District 2
- Ann Wagner (R)
- Jill Schupp (D)
- Martin Schulte (Libertarian)
District 3
- Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)
- Megan Rezabek (D)
- Leonard Steinman II (Libertarian)
District 4
- Vicky Hartzler (R)
- Lindsey Simmons (D)
- Steven Koonse (Libertarian)
District 6
- Sam Graves (R)
- Gena Ross (D)
- Jim Higgins (Libertarian)
District 8
- Jason Smith (R)
- Kathy Ellis (D)
- Tom Schmitz (Libertarian)
Missouri State Senate
State Senate District 1
- David Lenihan (R)
- Doug Beck (D)
State Senate District 3
- Elaine Gannon (R)
State Senate District 5
- Michael J. Hebron Sr. (R)
- Steve Roberts (D)
State Senate District 13
- Angela Walton Mosley (D)
- Jeff Coleman (Libertarian)
State Senate District 15
- Andrew Koenig (R)
- Deb Lavender (D)
State Senate District 23
- Bill Eigel (R)
- Richard Orr (D)
Missouri House of Representatives
State House District 63
- Richard West (R)
State House District 64
- Tony Lovasco (R)
- Aaliyah Bailey (D)
State House District 65
- Tom Hannegan (R)
- Bill Otto (D)
State House District 66
- Marlene Terry (D)
State House District 67
- Neil Smith (D)
State House District 68
- Jay Mosley (D)
State House District 69
- Scott E. Cazadd (R)
- Gretchen Bangert (D)
State House District 70
- Jerry Adzima (R)
- Paula Brown (D)
State House District 71
State House District 72
- Darren L. Grant (R)
- Doug Clemens (D)
State House District 73
- Raychel C. Proudie (D)
State House District 74
- Mike Person (D)
State House District 75
- Alan Gray (D)
State House District 76
- Marlon Anderson (D)
State House District 77
- Kimberly-Ann Collins (D)
State House District 78
- Timothy Gartin (R)
- Rasheen Aldridge (D)
State House District 79
- LaKeySha Bosley (D)
State House District 80
- Peter Merideth (D)
State House District 81
- Steve Butz (D)
State House District 82
- Robert Crump (R)
- Donna Baringer (D)
State House District 83
- Jo Doll (D)
- Andrew Bolin (Libertarian)
State House District 84
- Wiley Price (D)
State House District 85
- Kevin Windham Jr. (D)
State House District 86
- Joe Adams (D)
State House District 87
- Ian Mackey (D)
State House District 88
- Karan Pujji (R)
- Tracy McCreery (D)
- Stephen R. Johnson (Libertarian)
State House District 89
- Dean Plocher (R)
- Luke Barber (D)
State House District 90
- Anne Landers (R)
- Barbara Phifer (D)
State House District 91
- Sarah Unsicker (D)
State House District 92
- Bill Heisse (R)
- Michael Burton (D)
State House District 93
- Gabriel Jones (R)
- Bridget Walsh Moore (D)
State House District 94
- Jim Murphy (R)
- Jean Pretto (D)
State House District 95
- Michael A. O’Donnell (R)
- Ann Zimpfer (D)
State House District 96
- David Gregory (R)
- Erica Hoffman (D)
State House District 97
State House District 98
- Shamed Dogan (R)
- Angie Schaefer (D)
State House District 99
- Lee Ann Pitman (R)
- Trish Gunby (D)
State House District 100
- Derek Grier (R)
- Helena Webb (D)
State House District 101
- Bruce DeGroot (R)
State House District 102
- Ron Hicks (R)
- Tracy Grundy (D)
State House District 103
- John Wiemann (R)
- Lisa Rees (D)
State House District 104
- Adam Schnelting (R)
- Jessica DeVoto (D)
State House District 105
- Phil Christofanelli (R)
- Christine Hyman (D)
State House District 106
- Adam Schwadron (R)
- Cindy Berne (D)
State House District 107
- Nick Schroer (R)
- Victoria Witt Datt (D)
- Mike Copeland (Libertarian)
State House District 108
- Justin Hill (R)
- Susan Shumway (D)
State House District 109
- John Simmons (R)
State House District 110
- Dottie Bailey (R)
- John Kiehne (D)
State House District 111
- Shane Roden (R)
- Daniel Cherry (D)
State House District 112
- Rob Vescovo (R)
- Chadwick Bicknell (R)
State House District 113
- Dan Shaul (R)
- Terry Burgess (D)
State House District 114
- Becky Ruth (R)
State House District 115
- Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R)
- Cynthia Nugent (D)
State House District 116
- Dale Wright (R)
- Bryant Wolfin (R)
State House District 117
- Mike Henderson (R)
- Tony Dorsett (D)
State House District 118
- Mike McGirl (R)
State House District 119
- Nate Tate (R)