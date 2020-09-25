Voter’s guide to the November 3 general election in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The general election is November 3, but voters have a lot of options to cast their ballots early this year. FOX 2 has curated a list of polling places, early voting options, helpful links, candidates, ballot measures and more.

Due to the pandemic, many have been interested in absentee voting. Below is a graphic from the Saint Louis County Board of Elections. St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places.

(Saint Louis County Absentee Voting)

Absentee voting begins six weeks prior to each election. A qualified registered voter may apply for their own absentee ballot, or an absentee ballot for a family member within the first or second degree of consanguinity or affinity by email, mail, in-person, or fax. Click here for an absentee ballot application for St. Louis County.

St. Louis City allows voters to vote absentee by mail or vote absentee in person. Click here for more information.

St. Charles County voters can vote absentee via mail or by voting absentee in person. For more information click here.

There are two statewide ballot measures. Constitutional Amendment 1 would restrict the offices of Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General to two terms. Each term would be four years just like the Governor and Treasurer. It will read as follows on the ballot:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two

term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to

the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings

from this proposal.

The second statewide ballot measure is Constitutional Amendment 3. It would ban paid lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators and their employees, reduce the amount of money someone can contribute to a legislative campaign and change whose responsibility it is to draw state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to a Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions. It will read as follows on the ballot:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to: *Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees; *Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits; *Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria. State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual

local governmental entities

Each municipality will have their own ballot measures as well. Each municipality’s board of elections will have a sample ballot with their specific ballot measures on them in order to look at them ahead of voting.

The November 3 general election will have the party’s presidential nominees listed.

President

Statewide Offices

Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R)

Richard Finneran (D)

Kevin C. Babcock (Libertarian)

Secretary of State

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)

Yinka Faleti (D)

Carl Herman Freese (Libertarian)

Paul Lehmann (Green)

Paul Venable (Constitution)

State Treasurer

Scott Fitzpatrick (R)

Vicki Lorenz Englund (D)

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff (Libertarian)

Joseph Civettini (Green)

St. Louis City Elections

St. Louis Circuit Attorney

Sheriff

John N. Castellano, III (R)

Vernon Betts (D)

City Treasurer

Robert Vroman (R)

Tishaura O. Jones (D)

Don DeVivo (Green)

St. Louis County Elections

County Executive Paul Berry III (R)

Sam Page (D)

Theo Brown, Sr. (Libertarian)

Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell (Green) County Council District 2 Jerry Bowen (R)

Kelli Dunaway (D)

Arnold J. Trembley (Libertarian) County Council District 4 Curtis Faulkner (R)

Shalonda Webb (D)

Eric S. Harris (Libertarian) County Council District 6 Ernie Trakas (R)

Bob Burns (D) United States House of Representatives

Missouri United States Congressional Districts

District 1

District 2

District 3

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)

Megan Rezabek (D)

Leonard Steinman II (Libertarian)

District 4

District 6

District 8

Missouri State Senate

Missouri Senate Districts

State Senate District 1

David Lenihan (R)

Doug Beck (D)

State Senate District 3

State Senate District 5

Michael J. Hebron Sr. (R)

Steve Roberts (D)

State Senate District 13

Angela Walton Mosley (D)

Jeff Coleman (Libertarian)

State Senate District 15

State Senate District 23

Missouri House of Representatives

Missouri House Districts

State House District 63

State House District 64

State House District 65

State House District 66

Marlene Terry (D)

State House District 67

Neil Smith (D)

State House District 68

Jay Mosley (D)

State House District 69

Scott E. Cazadd (R)

Gretchen Bangert (D)

State House District 70

Jerry Adzima (R)

Paula Brown (D)

State House District 71

State House District 72

Darren L. Grant (R)

Doug Clemens (D)

State House District 73

Raychel C. Proudie (D)

State House District 74

Mike Person (D)

State House District 75

Alan Gray (D)

State House District 76

State House District 77

Kimberly-Ann Collins (D)

State House District 78

Timothy Gartin (R)

Rasheen Aldridge (D)

State House District 79

LaKeySha Bosley (D)

State House District 80

State House District 81

State House District 82

Robert Crump (R)

Donna Baringer (D)

State House District 83

State House District 84

Wiley Price (D)

State House District 85

Kevin Windham Jr. (D)

State House District 86

Joe Adams (D)

State House District 87

State House District 88

State House District 89

State House District 90

Anne Landers (R)

Barbara Phifer (D)

State House District 91

State House District 92

Bill Heisse (R)

Michael Burton (D)

State House District 93

State House District 94

State House District 95

Michael A. O’Donnell (R)

Ann Zimpfer (D)

State House District 96

State House District 97

State House District 98

Shamed Dogan (R)

Angie Schaefer (D)

State House District 99

State House District 100

State House District 101

Bruce DeGroot (R)

State House District 102

Ron Hicks (R)

Tracy Grundy (D)

State House District 103

John Wiemann (R)

Lisa Rees (D)

State House District 104

Adam Schnelting (R)

Jessica DeVoto (D)

State House District 105

Phil Christofanelli (R)

Christine Hyman (D)

State House District 106

State House District 107

Nick Schroer (R)

Victoria Witt Datt (D)

Mike Copeland (Libertarian)

State House District 108

State House District 109

State House District 110

State House District 111

Shane Roden (R)

Daniel Cherry (D)

State House District 112

Rob Vescovo (R)

Chadwick Bicknell (R)

State House District 113

Dan Shaul (R)

Terry Burgess (D)

State House District 114

State House District 115

Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R)

Cynthia Nugent (D)

State House District 116

Dale Wright (R)

Bryant Wolfin (R)

State House District 117

Mike Henderson (R)

Tony Dorsett (D)

State House District 118

Mike McGirl (R)

State House District 119

Nate Tate (R)