Voters choose new St. Louis mayor today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City residents will begin to cast their ballot for a new mayor Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. when the polls open to the public for the municipal election.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and 20th Ward Alderwoman Cara Spencer are squaring off in the race for mayor.

A poll published by Show Me Victories on March 31 showed Jones with 42 percent of the vote and Spencer had 37 percent. 21 percent of voters were undecided. That poll was within the margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points.

Spencer and Jones were the top two vote-getters in last month’s municipal primary where approval voting was used for the first time. Voters could cast ballots for as many candidates as they wanted to in the primary and the top two moved on to the April 6 general election. The primary was also a non-partisan ballot where party affiliations were not shown.

The April 6 ballot will also be non-partisan, but it will not follow approval voting rules. People will vote for one candidate, except for the city school board where voters will choose three candidates.

There are also multiple contested races for city aldermanic seats and city voters will also decide whether to reauthorize the one percent city earnings tax for another five years. City election officials say absentee voting was low and they expect about a 30 percent total voter turnout in the city.

Current St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who is not running for re-election, has not endorsed either mayoral candidate. Her spokesperson said she will do everything she can to support whoever the next mayor is and ensure that she is as successful as possible.

The next mayor will be sworn in on April 20. Whoever wins will be on a tight schedule to start putting an administration together. Polls are open until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.