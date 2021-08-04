Wagner announces reelection bid in Missouri’s 2nd District

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner will seek a sixth term representing suburban St. Louis in Congress.

Wagner announced her reelection bid on Tuesday in Missouri’s 2nd District, which covers mostly middle-class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs.

Wagner’s name had been mentioned as a possible U.S. Senate candidate. Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term.

The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990, but Wagner faced strong challenges from Democrats in 2018 and 2020.