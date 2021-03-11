Watch St. Louis mayoral candidates debate on FOX 2 in March

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Join FOX 2 on Tuesday, March 23 for the city of St. Louis mayoral debate.

Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer will appear in person in our new, state of the art studios to talk about the important issues for voters in St. Louis City and residents in the region.

The debate will be moderated by Jasmine Huda and include media panelists representing KMOX radio, the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Greater St Louis Association of Black Journalists, and The St. Louis Press Club.

Please join us on March 23rd at 6:00 pm on FOX 2 for the one-hour, commercial-free discussion of the many issues facing the next mayor of St. Louis.

Do you have a question for the candidates? Ask it here: FOX2Now.com/Debate