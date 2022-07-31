ST. LOUIS – One-third of workers in the U.S. said they are not saving nearly enough for retirement.

A new survey has the top three reasons why. Anytime Estimate conducted a survey and they found a big reason some aren’t saving money for their future. This is because they do not have enough now.

About 37% of the participants said they lacked the funds. Another 26% said they are unemployed. The other reason was some felt they are too young.

Finally, about 20% said they are more focused on other investments. Financial experts warn waiting too long might make it more difficult to save for retirement.

For more information about saving and retirement, click here.