Poll shows young people won’t return to large events soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This is a glimpse of how young people between 16 and 35 years old will respond to the new normal once stay at home restrictions are lifted. Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey spoke with the CEO of the app TruePublic. It surveys people anonymously across the country. It received two million opinions just last month.

TruePublic’s survey found young people will return to restaurants and bars immediately, but not gyms and sporting events.

The new normal for people 16-35 years old:

38 percent won’t return to the gym until there is a vaccine.

47 percent won’t go to a sporting event until there is a vaccine or even after.

51 percent don’t feel safe at music festivals.

They found half of the young people are still not going to events like Lollapalooza or Comic-Con even after the vaccine is out. Many of them now prefer dream vacations inside the United States rather than international trips.

A new wave of online shoppers: 31 percent of women say they’re going to continue to do online shopping after trying it for the first time.

Also, 43 percent of young people in this country are breaking isolation and visiting friends, crushes, and significant others.