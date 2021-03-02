Polls open today for St. Louis City’s primary election

ST. LOUIS – Voters will begin choosing candidates for multiple positions, including a new mayor for the City of St. Louis in the primary election Tuesday.

For the first time, St. Louisians will be voting with a new system called “approval voting.” Under new election rules, the primary is non-partisan. Voters can vote for more than one candidate. The two candidates to come out on top will then face each other in the general election on April 6. This is the case even if there are only two people running for a position.

The new rules come after Proposition D passed last year.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are looking to replace Lyda Krewson who is not running for re-election. Krewson is not endorsing anyone in the race. Her spokesperson said she will do whatever she can to help the new mayor succeed.

Multiple contested races for aldermanic seats are also on the ballot.

City election officials are expecting about a 20 percent turnout for the primary. The polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.