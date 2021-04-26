Pool companies experiencing surge in business

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – From snow to swimming; the upswing in temperatures has many people thinking about opening the pool and breaking out the swimsuits. And people are ready more than ever to lay poolside.

The first pool openings of the season were as early as March 2 for The Pool Specialists in Hazelwood.

This trend has gotten earlier and earlier over the last two seasons with the pandemic.

On average, the busiest month for openings is from mid-April to May but many were ready in February to take advantage of the warmer days of spring.

Most companies are booking out for new construction through mid-2022.

“They are all at home,” said Scott Guetschow, Pool Specialists. “I think our biggest obstacle this year is getting employees in, so we are currently hiring people. A lot of people just like to look at their pool, maybe not swim in it because it’s too cool yet, but they just like to look at their pool.”

The biggest struggle is finding people for the job.

If you’re interested in applying for a job with The Pool Specialists, visit PSPools.com.