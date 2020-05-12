Pool sales skyrocket during coronavirus

ST. LOUIS -Coronavirus closures and concerns could take a toll on those looking to cool off in public pools this summer.

Many families are considering taking the plunge and putting in a pool.

Local pool stores say they are riding the surge. Business is about 40% for pools and about 25% for hot tubs.

The CDC has issued guidelines when it comes to water parks, splash pads, pools, and other public places advising how they should be cleaned, signage that should be posted, social distancing, and other safety measures.

But before you set up a pool depending upon its size, it may be best to check with your municipality to see if you need a permit.