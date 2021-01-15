Pop artist Keith Haring exhibit now on display at the St. Louis World Chess Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS – While neither art nor chess is exclusive to one language, St. Louis’ World Chess Hall of Fame located in heart of the Central West End is continuing to further the conversation on the dynamic relationship between the two.

This year they are celebrating the legacy of Keith Haring in its newest exhibition, Keith Haring: Radiant Gambit. Haring was a popular American pop and graffiti artist known for his colorful work 1980s.

“Most people know him by his iconic motifs such as the radiant baby and the barking dog,” said Shannon Bailey Chief Curator at The World Chess Hall of Fame.

The exhibition includes a never-before-seen private collection of Haring’s work and over 130 pieces of artwork placed across two floors of the institution.

“This is the largest solo collection of Haring’s work ever shown in St. Louis”, said Bailey. “It’s such an honor to show everyone his work”.

And when asked about the public’s reaction since the opening, Bailey responded “It’s been fantastic”.

“Keith Haring is such a popular, beloved artist,” said Bailey. “And with so many people binge-watching, The Queen’s Gambit’ on Netflix’s they are feeling inspired”.

Due to the pandemic, they are only allowing groups of 10 people or less inside the gallery.

“We are doing everything to ensure safety,” said Bailey. “Once you enter you will get your temperature taken, and fill out a quick questionnaire and be asked to stay 6 feet apart from other guests”.

Keith Eyez, St. Louis artist featured in Keith Haring: Radiant Gambit at The World Chess Hall of Fame

During the exhibition, you will also be able to see several Keith Haring-inspired chess sets and murals from four local St. Louis artists. “We love working with St. Louis artists, and this year we have partnered with four”.

Bailey said she wants everyone who visits to leave feeling entertained and informed. “You don’t have to feel intimidated when you come in”, said Bailey.

“If you are a seasoned chess player or grandmaster you will learn something cool about art, and if you are an artist you are going to learn something about chess”, Bailey added. “We want to make sure that everyone learns something new”.