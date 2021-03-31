Pop Local winner: Series Six to receive 3 free months of rent to test storefront space at The Boulevard

ST. LOUIS – Edwards Realty Company, which owns The Boulevard in Richmond Heights announced the St. Louis small business “Series Six” has won the chance to open doors to a storefront for the first time through their Pop Local contest.

Pop local received many applications for small businesses to compete for free rent and storefront space at The Boulevard shopping center.

The winner gets to test the brick-and-mortar space this spring while receiving marketing assistance, business coaching, and more.

Seven small, women-owned businesses competed in a showcase for the public as finalists on March 20. The public was asked to cast their vote for a winner.

Series Six received more than 3,000 votes, making them the winner.

Edwards Realty Company is providing the business with up to $2,000 to make their vision a reality inside of the shop.

Series Six plans to open their storefront business at The Boulevard in May.