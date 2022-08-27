ST. LOUIS — Mission Taco Join hosts a pop-up fundraiser and online auction to save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark today, at noon to 6 p.m.

The event is free to attend; food, drinks, and beer available for purchase.

Stop by Sk8 Liborius today for “pay-as-you-wish” Mission Taco Joint tacos and margaritas, 4 Hands Brewing Co. beverages, live music, and a silent auction with signed Blues jerseys, art pieces, and more.

A hundred percent of proceeds from the day are donated to help Sk8 Liborius reach its $1M fundraising goal.

The owners of SK8 Liborius will be on-site to give attendees tours of the skatepark on the hour; SK8 Liborius is not yet open to the public.

RSVP to the event here and follow Mission Taco Joint on Instagram and Facebook for updates. SK8 Liborius SkatePark Courtyard at 1850 Hogan St., St. Louis, MO 63106.