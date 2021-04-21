Pop-up picnic business in St. Louis featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show

ST. LOUIS – A new pop-up picnic business in St. Louis creates gorgeous experiences for clients, but the idea didn’t come without a little hard work.
The owner of Alpaca Picnic Julie Ellison was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday.
She was living in San Diego and working as a corporate event planner when the pandemic hit. She then had to move in with her parents in St. Louis at age 36. From there she worked odd jobs. Ellison said she worked at a firework stand, she was a maid, and she was a pet sitter. Then one day she was scrolling through Instagram and saw a picnic and thought she could elevate the experience of picnicking.
Alpaca Picnic packages start at $169.
Click here to learn more.