Pop-up testing sites amid growing virus concerns

ST. LOUIS – A pop-up testing site is happening at the Hancock Place School District Superintendent Building. More testing is being made available as concerns surrounding the virus continue to grow in the metro.

This pop-up testing site is from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Appointments are needed.

This has been a record-breaking week in new virus cases across the state. There were 13 deaths in the state reported Friday. This is all in tandem with the metro area trying to slowly reopen the economy.

Health officials are showing concern about the uptick in cases.

“We continue to see that upward trend and that’s not where we want to be, this means that there is accelerated transmission of the virus in the community and it lets us know that we need to refocus and do everything that we can to slow the spread,” said Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander for the Pandemic Task Force.

A huge employer, General Motors at the Wentzville location, is also making layoffs because of the this uptick. According to the Detroit Free Press, they are laying off the third shift of workers starting on the 20th of July. This could affect around 1,200 workers. Wentzville is one of the key plants and GM plays a huge role in Wentzville’s overall economy.

To make an appointment at the pop-up testing site, visit https://stlcorona.com/covid-19-testing/.