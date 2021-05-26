Popeyes offering new non-breaded chicken sandwich in select markets

(NEXSTAR) – Popeyes is preparing to introduce yet another sandwich to the already-saturated fast-food landscape.

Only months after the launch of its Cajun Flounder Sandwich in February, Popeyes appears to have quietly debuted a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets. The new offering also comes less than two years after Popeyes introduced the fast-food industry to its first chicken sandwich — simply referred to as “The Chicken Sandwich” — in 2019.

The new Blackened Chicken Sandwich comes in both Classic and Spicy varieties, according to Chew Boom, which reported on the new Popeyes sandwich Tuesday.

Both are said to feature a non-breaded chicken breast coated in a “proprietary blend” of blackening seasoning and two barrel-aged pickle slices, all served on a brioche bun. The Classic has regular mayonnaise, while the Spicy version has spicy mayo, according to the outlet.  

The item can currently be found on the Popeyes website, although no description has been provided.

A representative for Popeyes confirmed the sandwich is currently only available in select markets. (Popeyes.com)

A representative for Popeyes has confirmed that its Blackened Chicken Sandwich is currently available in select markets only, but did not disclose where those markets were located, or whether a national rollout will follow.

Upon debuting its original Chicken Sandwich in August of 2019, Popeyes quickly sold out at locations across the country. Less than three months later, Popeyes officially announced the sandwich would be “back” and available at nationwide locations as of Nov. 3, 2019.

Earlier this year, the chain also introduced its Cajun Flounder Sandwich ahead of Lent. Customers who ordered through the app on the day of the item’s launch were also able to purchase “sandwich insurance” for just 15 cents, should they dislike the new offering.

“For guests who order the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich and don’t like it, Popeyes will replace it with the tried and true Chicken Sandwich for free with purchase of insurance on launch day,” Popeyes said at the time.

