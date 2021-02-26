Poplar Street Bridge closed, car falls off approach to bridge and lands on train tracks below

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle drove off the approach to the Poplar Street Bridge Friday morning and landed on the train tracks below.
First responders are on the scene in the area of 6th and Trinley on the Illinois side of the Poplar Street Bridge.
Commuters who typically travel on Route 3 and take that to get onto the Poplar Street Bridge will not be able to do so Friday morning. Prepare for delays in the area.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene getting exclusive aerial views.