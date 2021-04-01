Poplar Street Bridge lane closures expected to cause delays for months

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – IDOT expects “extensive delays” as road work began Thursday morning on the Poplar Street Bridge.

The work is happening on the Illinois side of the bridge causing significant impacts on drivers headed east on the bridge from Missouri into Illinois for the next six months.

Crews shut down lanes overnight. IDOT is closing the three right lanes of the eastbound poplar as well as the ramp to southbound Illinois Route 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis.

I-64 East in Missouri approaching the Poplar Street Bridge is now down to just one lane and the Marion Street entrance ramp to I-55 north as well as the right lane of 55 approaching the Poplar are both closing.

The ramp from northbound Piggot Avenue in East St. Louis to 55/64 east which closed in February remains shut down.

All of the lane closures are slated to last until early October. Crews need to replace the bridge decks on the Poplar.

IDOT recommends drivers use a different route other than the Poplar for the next several months.

The closures are part of a $29.8 million project to rehab bridges in the area. The funds are coming from Rebuild Illinois.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News