Poplar Street Bridge lane closures expected to cause delays for months

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – IDOT expects “extensive delays” as road work began Thursday morning on the Poplar Street Bridge.

The work is happening on the Illinois side of the bridge causing significant impacts on drivers headed east on the bridge from Missouri into Illinois for the next six months.

Crews shut down lanes overnight. IDOT is closing the three right lanes of the eastbound poplar as well as the ramp to southbound Illinois Route 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis.

I-64 East in Missouri approaching the Poplar Street Bridge is now down to just one lane and the Marion Street entrance ramp to I-55 north as well as the right lane of 55 approaching the Poplar are both closing.

The ramp from northbound Piggot Avenue in East St. Louis to 55/64 east which closed in February remains shut down.

All of the lane closures are slated to last until early October. Crews need to replace the bridge decks on the Poplar.

IDOT recommends drivers use a different route other than the Poplar for the next several months.

The closures are part of a $29.8 million project to rehab bridges in the area. The funds are coming from Rebuild Illinois.